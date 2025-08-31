News
Tennessee Cash 4 Winning Numbers Announced for August 28, 2025
Chattanooga, TN – The winning numbers for the Tennessee Cash 4 lottery game, drawn on Thursday, August 28, 2025, were 2, 5, 6, 6. Players across the state will be checking their tickets for a chance to win big.
The Tennessee Lottery offers several draw games, including Cash 4, which has gained in popularity among players seeking significant prizes. In addition to Cash 4, the state also provides various other lottery options that are enticing to participants.
For those hoping to cash in on their winnings, prizes up to $599 can be redeemed at any Tennessee Lottery retailer. If a player wins over $599, they must either submit their prize claim through the mail or visit a Tennessee Lottery office.
To claim prizes by mail, winners should send a completed winner claim form, their winning ticket, a government-issued ID copy, and proof of their social security number to the Tennessee Lottery’s Nashville office. The mailing address is P.O. Box 290636, Nashville, TN 37229.
For in-person claims, players can visit several district offices around the state, each with varying cashing limits. These offices are located in Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga, and Memphis, and are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more details on claiming lottery prizes, players can view the Tennessee Lottery’s official website or visit a local office for assistance.
Recent Posts
- Tennessee Cash 4 Winning Numbers Announced for August 28, 2025
- No Threat Found After Report of Gun at USF
- Kentucky Lottery Results for August 25-30, 2025
- Kyle Whittingham Returns for 21st Season as Utah Head Coach
- Mississippi Players Win $2 Million in Mega Millions, Powerball
- Jon Bon Jovi Teams Up with Stars for New Album Release
- Texas Lottery Commission to be Abolished as TDLR Takes Over
- Virginia’s $348 Million Lottery Winner Remains Anonymous
- UCLA Football Head Coach Previews Upcoming Game against Utah
- Vermont Lottery Results for August 27, 2025
- East Valley Player Wins $1 Million Powerball Jackpot
- Latest Lottery Results Announced for August 30, 2025
- Powerball Jackpot Soars to $815 Million Ahead of Next Drawing
- Texas Lottery Case Returns to District Court Amid Money Laundering Allegations
- Cal’s Freshman QB Faces Road Challenge in Season Opener at Oregon State
- 2025 NFL WR Prospects Show Winning Potential
- Powerball Jackpot Soars to $950 Million After No Winner
- Prime Video Cancels ‘Motorheads,’ Producers Seek New Home
- California GOP Challenges Newsom’s Redistricting Plans Amid Polarized Politics
- Sun Devil Duo Signs NIL Deal with Adidas Ahead of 2025 Season