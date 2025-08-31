Tennessee Cash 4 Winning Numbers Announced for August 28, 2025

Chattanooga, TN – The winning numbers for the Tennessee Cash 4 lottery game, drawn on Thursday, August 28, 2025, were 2, 5, 6, 6. Players across the state will be checking their tickets for a chance to win big.

The Tennessee Lottery offers several draw games, including Cash 4, which has gained in popularity among players seeking significant prizes. In addition to Cash 4, the state also provides various other lottery options that are enticing to participants.

For those hoping to cash in on their winnings, prizes up to $599 can be redeemed at any Tennessee Lottery retailer. If a player wins over $599, they must either submit their prize claim through the mail or visit a Tennessee Lottery office.

To claim prizes by mail, winners should send a completed winner claim form, their winning ticket, a government-issued ID copy, and proof of their social security number to the Tennessee Lottery’s Nashville office. The mailing address is P.O. Box 290636, Nashville, TN 37229.

For in-person claims, players can visit several district offices around the state, each with varying cashing limits. These offices are located in Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga, and Memphis, and are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more details on claiming lottery prizes, players can view the Tennessee Lottery’s official website or visit a local office for assistance.