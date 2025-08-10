Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell Arrested for Suspended License

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II was arrested on Friday for driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop, according to court documents.

Police pulled over Brazzell around 9 p.m. after observing his Dodge Charger accelerating quickly from a red light and later clocking him at 60 mph on the Henley Street Bridge, where the speed limit is 35 mph. During the stop, Brazzell presented a U.S. passport instead of his driver’s license.

The warrant revealed that Brazzell’s license was suspended due to his failure to appear in a Blount County court on August 15, 2024. Officers arrested him following the discovery of this history.

Brazzell has an arraignment scheduled for August 20 regarding the charges. A spokesperson for the University of Tennessee stated, “We are aware of the traffic stop involving Chris Brazzell II and have no further comment at this time.”

The wide receiver has been working through an undisclosed medical issue during fall camp. His performance is critical for Tennessee’s receiving corps, especially as the team lost seven receivers in the offseason. Brazzell finished the last season with 29 receptions for 333 yards and two touchdowns, including a game-winning catch against Alabama.

With the arrest overshadowing his preparations for the season, it remains to be seen how head coach Josh Heupel will address the situation as the season approaches.