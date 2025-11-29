Tennessee Court Halts Subpoena from Kellie Pickler’s Late Husband’s Parents

Nashville, Tennessee – A Tennessee court has rejected a subpoena requested by the parents of Kyle Jacobs, the late husband of country singer Kellie Pickler. The decision came on November 25, when a judge ruled that the subpoena issued by Reed and Sharon Jacobs was “unusual on its face,” according to Us Weekly.

Reed and Sharon Jacobs sought items they claimed belonged to their son, who died by suicide at age 49 in February. The judge criticized the subpoena’s completion and noted that it improperly requested assets for Pickler to deliver.

“They are not papers for inspection that can be easily supplied to counsel,” the judge stated. He explained that the items requested were numerous and included large or heavy personal property, with some items potentially illegal for Pickler to transport, such as firearms.

According to the judge, the Jacobs did not file a formal complaint or petition against Pickler, thus rendering the subpoena void and unenforceable. The court determined that Reed and Sharon may issue a subpoena in relation to a separate case filed by Pickler against them over Kyle’s estate.

Pickler previously chose not to serve as administrator of Kyle’s estate, which placed Reed and Sharon in charge. The ongoing legal dispute escalated in 2024, when Pickler petitioned the court seeking intervention regarding Kyle’s property.

Items at the center of the dispute include Jacobs’ extensive gun collection and various personal belongings such as watches, guitars, a piano, and family photo albums. Pickler’s legal counsel contends that some items listed are not in her possession, complicating the matter.

“It is difficult to know how to respond to the vitriol in Pickler’s filing,” Reed and Sharon’s attorney stated. He emphasized that their intentions were merely to expedite the probate process for their son.

As the legal battles continue, experts predict complications ahead. Tennessee estate planner Michael Crowder commented on the difficulties of probate cases becoming public court matters.

Help is available for individuals struggling with crisis issues. Call or text 988 or chat with a professional.