Politics
Tennessee’s 7th District Election: A Fight for Control
Franklin, Tennessee — The special election for Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District is set for Tuesday, December 2, and all eyes are on the race between Democrat Aftyn Behn and Republican Matt Van Epps. This election follows a year full of Democratic victories in special elections across the country.
Behn, a state representative, is aiming to flip a seat that has been held by Republicans for decades. Trump won this district by a staggering 22 points in 2024. However, recent polling shows Behn is trailing Van Epps by only two points, indicating a tightening race.
“Our message of affordability is really resonating across the district,” Behn said. She has focused her campaign on issues like rising living costs and healthcare, arguing that many voters are unhappy with current GOP policies.
Van Epps has received significant support from President Trump, who has previously referred to Behn as the “AOC of Tennessee,” a comparison she dismisses. “That was the moment in time,” Behn said about past comments on defunding the police. “This race has always been about something bigger.”
Both candidates have raised substantial funds, with notable amounts coming from outside groups. The Democratic-aligned House Majority PAC recently pledged $1 million to support Behn’s campaign.
Early voting numbers indicate a strong turnout, which could favor Behn. Over 80,000 voters have participated in early voting this election cycle, suggesting heightened engagement from Democratic voters.
Even if Behn does not win, a narrow loss could signal a shift in political sentiment against Trump’s administration. Political analysts suggest that high Democratic motivation could pose challenges for Republicans in upcoming elections.
As the election draws near, national attention continues to spotlight Tennessee’s 7th District, reflecting a larger struggle between Democrats and Republicans as they prepare for the 2026 midterm elections.
Recent Posts
- Barcelona Eyes Antonio Nusa in Transfer Plans
- Sunderland Leads Premier League Happiness Rankings Amid Season Turmoil
- Zendaya, Tom Holland Hold Off Wedding Despite Engagement Ring Reveal
- Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick Faces Pressure Amid Team Struggles
- Juventus Faces Udinese in Coppa Italia Knockout Match Today
- Fabergé Winter Egg Breaks Auction Records in London
- Juventus Prepares for Coppa Italia Match Against Udinese
- Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen Clash in DFB-Pokal Showdown
- Jordin Sparks Celebrates Holiday Season at Philadelphia Parade
- Newcastle Hosts Struggling Tottenham in Premier League Clash
- Doc Rivers Faces Pressure Amid Bucks’ Disappointing Season
- Aishah Hasnie Promoted to Anchor and White House Correspondent at Fox News
- Phish Announces Return to Sphere with Nine Concerts in 2026
- Escalating Tensions: U.S. Threatens War in Venezuela Amid Controversial Claims
- Bron Breakker Earns Title Shot After Major Win at Survivor Series
- Air Premia Launches New Route to Washington Dulles in April 2026
- School Groups Sue Trump Administration Over Education Department Dismantling
- Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines Lead in Thanksgiving Travel Reliability
- Serena Williams Reenters Testing Pool, Sparks Comeback Speculation
- Farmers Await Payment Plan as Key Trade Issues Loom