Tennessee’s 7th District Election: A Fight for Control

Franklin, Tennessee — The special election for Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District is set for Tuesday, December 2, and all eyes are on the race between Democrat Aftyn Behn and Republican Matt Van Epps. This election follows a year full of Democratic victories in special elections across the country.

Behn, a state representative, is aiming to flip a seat that has been held by Republicans for decades. Trump won this district by a staggering 22 points in 2024. However, recent polling shows Behn is trailing Van Epps by only two points, indicating a tightening race.

“Our message of affordability is really resonating across the district,” Behn said. She has focused her campaign on issues like rising living costs and healthcare, arguing that many voters are unhappy with current GOP policies.

Van Epps has received significant support from President Trump, who has previously referred to Behn as the “AOC of Tennessee,” a comparison she dismisses. “That was the moment in time,” Behn said about past comments on defunding the police. “This race has always been about something bigger.”

Both candidates have raised substantial funds, with notable amounts coming from outside groups. The Democratic-aligned House Majority PAC recently pledged $1 million to support Behn’s campaign.

Early voting numbers indicate a strong turnout, which could favor Behn. Over 80,000 voters have participated in early voting this election cycle, suggesting heightened engagement from Democratic voters.

Even if Behn does not win, a narrow loss could signal a shift in political sentiment against Trump’s administration. Political analysts suggest that high Democratic motivation could pose challenges for Republicans in upcoming elections.

As the election draws near, national attention continues to spotlight Tennessee’s 7th District, reflecting a larger struggle between Democrats and Republicans as they prepare for the 2026 midterm elections.