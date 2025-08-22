Tennessee Guard Suspended Amid Domestic Assault Charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee has suspended fourth-year guard Ruby Whitehorn indefinitely following her arrest on felony charges of domestic assault and aggravated burglary.

Whitehorn’s attorney, Gregory P. Isaacs, announced last week that she intends to plead not guilty at her preliminary hearing scheduled for September 5. An athletic department spokesman confirmed in an email to The Associated Press that Whitehorn is not participating in team activities during her suspension.

The 6-foot player from Detroit was arrested on August 8 after the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 4:15 p.m. Reports indicate Whitehorn became involved in an altercation outside a woman’s residence, allegedly kicking in both a front door and a bedroom door.

Whitehorn reportedly told officers that she was trying to retrieve her belongings, including her phone and passport, which the woman had taken and locked inside the house.

Isaacs stated that their investigation suggests the allegations in the warrants are not accurate and are contradicted by eyewitness accounts. “Ruby Whitehorn looks forward to having this matter resolved in the very near future,” he said.

Last season, Whitehorn started 28 of 34 games for the Lady Vols, averaging 11.6 points and four rebounds per game. She previously played at Clemson, where she started 62 of 66 games. Under coach Kim Caldwell, the Lady Vols had a successful season, ending with a 24-10 record after reaching the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament, where they lost to Texas.