Tennessee Hosts ETSU for Streaming Home Opener This Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee – The No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers will host the ETSU Bucs in their home opener at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, September 6, at 3:30 p.m. ET. This marks Tennessee’s second game of the 2025 college football season after a decisive 45-26 win over Syracuse last week in Atlanta.

Neyland Stadium is expected to be packed, marking the 21st consecutive sellout. The Volunteers aim to extend their unbeaten streak at home to nine games, improving their record to 21-1 over their last 22 games played at Neyland. The stadium has been a cornerstone of college football for over a century, and with a recent partnership with Knoxville-based Pilot, its legacy will continue.

This matchup can only be streamed, as it will not be broadcast on traditional TV. Fans can watch through the ESPN App with either the ESPN Select or ESPN Unlimited subscription plans. The cost for the ESPN Select plan is $11.99 per month, while the ESPN Unlimited package is $29.99 monthly, providing access to all ESPN networks.

The Volunteers come off a strong performance, where quarterback Cade McNamara threw for 247 yards with three touchdowns against Syracuse. In addition, running backs accumulated a total of 246 rushing yards, demonstrating Tennessee’s balanced offensive attack. With six Vols scoring touchdowns, the team’s performance has raised expectations for their home opener.

UT has not lost to non-conference foes since 2021, boasting an impressive 15-game winning streak in that category. Under head coach Josh Heupel, the Vols have outscored non-conference opponents by a significant margin.

For the Bucs, a victory against Tennessee would mark a milestone. ETSU secured a win against Murray State last week, displaying their strength with a total of 572 yards of offense. The Bucs are led by new head coach Will Healy, who has implemented a two-quarterback system, utilizing transfers Cade McNamara and Jacolby Criswell.

The game will feature fan engagement opportunities, including the Vol Village, which offers food trucks and live music, and Truly’s Tailgate, providing a variety of food and drink options. Fans should prepare for a cashless venue as Neyland Stadium transitions to a digital ticketing system.

As the Vols prepare for this matchup, they look to achieve their 500th victory at Shields-Watkins Field, further solidifying their football legacy at Neyland Stadium.