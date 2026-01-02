Tennessee Kicker Max Gilbert Enters Transfer Portal After Tough Season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Max Gilbert, the kicker for the University of Tennessee, announced Friday that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal. The redshirt sophomore has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Gilbert, who played for the Vols for three seasons, had a challenging year. He missed 11 field goals during his tenure, with some critical misses contributing to losses, including a heart-wrenching defeat in the Music City Bowl against Illinois.

In a heartfelt message posted on social media, Gilbert expressed his gratitude to the program and its staff. “Vol Nation, what an honor it has been to play for the University of Tennessee! I will forever love the people and place,” he wrote. He thanked several coaches and mentioned how difficult it was to leave the program.

During the 2025 season, Gilbert was 14-of-19 on field goals, including a season-long 53-yarder. Despite some successful kicks, he struggled in key moments, such as missing a 43-yard attempt against Georgia that would have won the game.

His performance also saw ups and downs earlier in his career; he was 20-of-26 on field goals in 2024. His contributions on the field earned him recognition, including an NIL deal with the Moonshine Mountain Cookie Company.

Following Gilbert’s announcement, the Vols face a significant challenge to find a replacement through the transfer portal. The new NCAA transfer rules allow for a single transfer window from January 2-16, which changes how programs manage athlete movements.

As Tennessee adjusts to these changes, Gilbert’s departure marks a pivotal moment in the team’s future, as they seek to rebuild after a difficult season. His absence will be felt, especially in moments where he has previously excelled.