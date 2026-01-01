Tennessee Lady Vols Aim for Sixth Straight Win Against Florida Gators

KNOXVILLE, TN (Jan. 1, 2026) — The No. 23 Tennessee Lady Volunteers (8-3) are ready to extend their five-game home win streak when they face the Florida Gators (12-3) on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET.

The Lady Vols have been strong at home and will look to leverage that momentum against a tough Gators team. Tennessee aims to capitalize on recent successes as they continue their Southeastern Conference play.

When both teams last met, turnovers and steals were crucial factors. This time, Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper emphasized the importance of defense, saying, “Defensive play can change the entire momentum of a game. We need to stay aggressive.”

The Gators, with a solid record this season, are eager to disrupt Tennessee’s winning streak. Florida’s head coach recently stated, “Every game is important. We’re focusing on executing our plays and maintaining our defensive intensity.”

Fans can watch the game on SECN+, with streaming and ticket information available through The Athletic. This matchup promises to be an exciting contest as both teams strive for victory in Knoxville.

The matchup will take place at Thompson-Boling Arena, a venue known for its vibrant atmosphere and committed fan base.

As the game gets closer, both teams prepare to bring their best to the court, aiming for a pivotal win in the conference standings.