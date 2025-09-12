Tennessee Looks to End Losing Streak Against Georgia in SEC Clash

Nashville, Tennessee — The No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers will host the No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs this Saturday in what promises to be an exciting SEC football matchup. Tennessee aims to make a statement in its conference opener and end a troubling streak against the defending SEC champions.

The Volunteers and Bulldogs have a long-standing rivalry, with their first meeting dating back to 1899. The two teams have clashed every year since 1992, but in recent seasons, Georgia has dominated, winning the last eight encounters. The last time Tennessee defeated Georgia was back in 2016, under coach Butch Jones, during what was a thrilling finish.

In that 2016 game, Georgia quickly surged ahead with a 17-0 lead. However, Tennessee fought back, taking the lead late in the game after recovering a fumble in the end zone. Just as it seemed Georgia secured the win with a touchdown pass from quarterback Jacob Eason to wide receiver Riley Ridley, an excessive celebration penalty changed the game. This forced Georgia to kick off from their 20-yard line, allowing Tennessee a chance for one last play. Quarterback Josh Dobbs threw a Hail Mary pass that found a receiver in the end zone, clinching a shocking victory for the Volunteers.

That game marked a notable moment in Georgia’s history, as it was head coach Kirby Smart‘s first home loss since taking over at his alma mater after replacing long-time coach Mark Richt. The Bulldogs struggled early that season, beginning with a 4-4 record, but quickly turned their fortunes around, going on to win the SEC and reach the national championship game in 2017. Since that season, Smart has led Georgia to an impressive home record of 49-1 at Sanford Stadium.

Meanwhile, Tennessee’s success began to unravel in 2016, despite the win over Georgia giving them a 5-0 start. The Volunteers struggled in the following games, culminating in an underwhelming season. Butch Jones was dismissed the next year, and Tennessee entered a difficult period of rebuilding.

Conversely, Georgia’s run of success has continued under Smart, culminating in back-to-back national titles in 2021 and 2022. Tennessee’s recent revival began under current coach Josh Heupel, who has guided the Volunteers to two 10-plus win seasons in the last three years, positioning them as contenders in the SEC.

As Tennessee prepares for this upcoming showdown, the ghosts of the 2016 game linger. Both teams have faced their share of challenges since then, but this weekend’s game offers a fresh chance for the Volunteers to reclaim their place in the conference.