Tennessee Lottery Results for September 1, 2025 Announced

Nashville, TN — The Tennessee Lottery announced its draw game results for September 1, 2025. Players across the state participated in various games, hoping to win big.

The winning numbers for the Powerball were 08-23-25-40-53, with the Powerball number being 05 and the Power Play multiplier at 3. In the Cash Ball game, players won with the numbers 10-24-27-42-51, and the Cash Ball was 04. The Star Ball game results featured the numbers 04-10-11-23-32, with the ASB number being 02.

Draw games also included the morning, midday, and evening results for the Wild games. For the morning draw, the numbers were 7-7-9 with a Wild number of 8. The midday draw produced 8-4-5 with a Wild number of 3, while the evening’s numbers were 3-2-9, also with a Wild of 7.

Another set of numbers for the morning game was 2-8-0-4 with a Wild number of 7. For midday, the numbers were 2-0-7-0 with Wild number 4, and the evening draw was 6-7-7-4 with a Wild number of 9.

Additional winning numbers included 04-09-15-32-34 and 02-16-25-26-33, with a Bonus number of 03. The final game results expressed a Powerball line showcasing numbers 01-15-26-48-67, with a Powerball number of 19.

For those feeling lucky, all Tennessee Lottery retailers can redeem prizes up to $599. For prizes over that amount, winners can either submit winning tickets by mail or visit Tennessee Lottery offices in person.

To claim via mail, winners must send a claim form, the winning ticket, a copy of a government-issued ID, and proof of a social security number to P.O. Box 290636, Nashville, TN 37229. Claims for prizes less than $600 do not require a claim form, but contact information should be included.

Prize claims may also be submitted in person at several locations, including the Nashville Headquarters & Claim Center at 26 Century Blvd., Nashville, TN 37214. This office can cash prizes of any amount and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Other offices include the Knoxville District Office, Chattanooga District Office, and Memphis District Office, each with its own prize cashing limits and hours. Players are advised to check previous winning numbers and payouts for reference.