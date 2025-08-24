Tennessee Lottery Results for August 23, 2025, Announced

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Lottery has released the winning numbers for various draw games held on August 23, 2025.

For the Powerball, the drawn numbers were 11, 14, 34, 47, and 51, with the Powerball number as 18 and the Power Play multiplier at 2. In the Cash Ball game, the winning numbers were 02, 22, 45, 54, and 60, with the Cash Ball being 01.

In the Star Ball game, players had the numbers 01, 06, 11, 28, and 31, with the Star Ball number as 10 and the ASB number being 03.

The morning draw results included 6, 8, and 3, with a Wild number of 7. The midday results showed numbers 8, 9, and 7 with a Wild number of 9, while the evening results revealed 3, 7, and 4 with a Wild number of 1.

The other morning draw yielded 7, 4, 6, and 7, followed by a Wild number of 6. The midday for this draw had numbers 2, 1, 6, and 8 with a Wild number of 0. For the evening, the results were 7, 3, 1, and 4, capped with a Wild number of 8.

Winners can claim their prizes at any Tennessee Lottery retailer for amounts up to $599. For prizes greater than $599, winners must submit their winning tickets either through the mail or in person at Tennessee Lottery offices.

When claiming by mail, the winner should send a completed claim form, a copy of a government-issued ID, a proof of social security number, and the winning ticket to P.O. Box 290636, Nashville, TN 37229. Claims under $600 do not need a form, but winners should provide contact information.

For in-person claims, winners must sign the back of their ticket and complete a claim form before submitting it along with the necessary identification at specific Tennessee Lottery offices. The Nashville Headquarters & Claim Center is located at 26 Century Blvd., Nashville, TN 37214, and operates Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It can cash prizes of any amount.

The Knoxville District Office and the Chattanooga District Office handle claims up to $199,999. For regional information, the offices are located at 9298 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37922, and 2020 Gunbarrel Rd., Suite 106, Chattanooga, TN 37421, respectively.

For those in Memphis, the office at Chiles Plaza, 7424 U.S. Highway 64, Suite 104, Memphis, TN 38133, also processes claims up to $199,999.

To find previous winning numbers and payouts, players can check the official Tennessee Lottery website. This results page was generated automatically using information from TinBu and a template reviewed by a Tennessean editor.