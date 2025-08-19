Tennessee names Joey Aguilar starting quarterback for 2025 season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee named Joey Aguilar its starting quarterback for the 2025 season on Sunday. Aguilar, who transferred from UCLA, steps into the role following the departure of Nico Iamaleava.

Aguilar joined the Volunteers in mid-May, just weeks after Iamaleava announced he was leaving Tennessee for UCLA. The move prompted Aguilar to switch schools as well, leaving UCLA to claim the starting position at Tennessee.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound quarterback was a two-year starter at Appalachian State, where he threw for 6,760 yards and 56 touchdowns during his college career. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel noted Aguilar’s impressive command of the offense during preseason practice.

“I thought he handled himself extremely well,” Heupel said after a recent scrimmage. “He’s gotten better every day, really.”

Aguilar had to compete for the starting spot against redshirt freshman Jake Merklinger and true freshman George MacIntyre. Both had limited experience, with a combined nine career pass attempts.

“They told me I gotta come in here and compete,” Aguilar said of his coaches. “I’m not coming in expecting to be the starter right away.”

Aguilar’s experience gave him an edge, and Heupel praised his work ethic and mental focus during training camp. As a former junior college athlete, Aguilar has one year of eligibility remaining.

With Aguilar as the starter, Tennessee will kick off its season against Syracuse on Aug. 30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Volunteers are hoping to build on last season’s successes and return to the College Football Playoff.