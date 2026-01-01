Tennessee Offensive Lineman Lance Heard Commits to Transfer Portal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee offensive lineman Lance Heard announced on Instagram Thursday that he plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it officially opens Friday.

Heard expressed gratitude for his time at Tennessee, saying, “Wearing the Vol orange and white has been an incredible experience. I’m truly grateful for all the lessons, memories, and growth along the way.” He acknowledged coaches, teammates, and fans in his heartfelt message.

This season, Heard started at left tackle for all 12 games, achieving notable success in pass protection with just two sacks allowed in 479 snaps. His strong performance earned him a spot on the All-SEC Third Team.

Originally a five-star recruit from Neville High School in Louisiana, Heard transferred to Tennessee from LSU before the 2024 season. He was an instant starter at left tackle, despite facing struggles early on due to injuries.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound lineman is now poised to explore new opportunities while maintaining one year of eligibility. Heard’s announcement marks him as the 14th Tennessee player to declare for the transfer portal this offseason and the first starter to do so.

Heard’s impressive statistics and experience in a premium position are expected to draw interest from multiple programs that need offensive line support. Reports suggest he could command between $1-3 million in potential NIL deals.

Tennessee is left looking for replacements, with Jesse Perry potentially shifting to right tackle next season, as they aim to fill the void left by Heard.

The Volunteers finished the season with an 8-5 record after a 30-28 loss in the Music City Bowl. Head coach Josh Heupel prepares for his sixth season as head of the program.