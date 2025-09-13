Tennessee Prepares for SEC Showdown Against Georgia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers are gearing up for a crucial SEC opener against No. 3 Georgia on September 13 at Neyland Stadium. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET and promises to be a heated matchup as Tennessee aims to snap an eight-game losing streak to the Bulldogs.

In their last encounter in 2016, the Vols managed a victory against Georgia, but since then, they have faced consistent challenges, losing every meeting by 14 points or more. Tennessee’s recent performance shows promise, but the team’s defense will need to step up against a formidable Georgia squad.

Josh Heupel, Tennessee’s head coach, is optimistic. He has highlighted the development of running back Star Thomas, who has thrived in a dynamic running back committee after transferring from Duke. Thomas currently leads the team with 161 rushing yards and four touchdowns, a testament to his hard work since joining the Vols in January.

“When my time comes, I just go out there and try to play,” Thomas said ahead of the game. His preparation and understanding of the fast-paced offense have given him confidence as he transitions into a pivotal role.

Along with developments in the team’s roster, various events are planned for the weekend. Vol Village will offer fans an engaging pregame experience with food, music, and activities at McClung Tower Plaza. The AFCA Coaches’ Trophy will also be present, with former UT coach Phillip Fulmer taking photos with fans at Vol Village from 1-2 p.m. ET.

Despite injuries affecting some players, including offensive tackle David Sanders and defensive tackle Jaxson Moi, defensive end Tyree Weathersby has been cleared to play. As anticipation builds, fans are eagerly preparing to support their team during this significant matchup at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff times, game time windows, and TV/streaming arrangements will be updated as the game day approaches. Fans are reminded to arrive early and join the festivities.