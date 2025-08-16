Tennessee Titans Backup Quarterback Situation Raises Concerns After Preseason Loss

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans faced a challenging start to the 2025 preseason, losing their first game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-7. Despite the score, there are reasons for cautious optimism, particularly after a promising 65-yard touchdown drive from starting quarterback Cam Ward.

A major concern for the Titans, however, emerged from the performance of their backup quarterbacks. Brandon Allen, who entered the game after Ward, completed 6-of-12 passes for 62 yards but threw an interception. His turnover, which came from a tipped ball, highlighted a need for improvement.

Tim Boyle, who replaced Allen, struggled significantly. He completed only 4-of-13 passes for 24 yards and threw two interceptions, one of which resulted in a pick-six. It was a disappointing outing considering Boyle is entering his eighth season in the NFL.

In light of these struggles, the Titans announced on Monday that they have released Boyle and signed former Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian. This marks Siemian’s third tenure with the Titans, and he is seen as a better option than Boyle. Currently, Allen is set to back up Ward, while the team’s depth at quarterback remains uncertain with Ward’s ongoing acclimation to the NFL.

With Will Levis on season-ending injured reserve due to a shoulder injury, the Titans may need to reconsider their quarterback strategy. While Allen has knowledge of offensive coordinator Brian Callahan‘s system from their prior time together, the Titans should be wary of relying on either him or Siemian if Ward were to be injured during the season.

Analysts suggest the Titans might explore trade options for a more reliable backup quarterback ahead of the season. Potential candidates could include Aidan O’Connell of the Las Vegas Raiders, who is currently in a battle for the QB2 position. O’Connell’s familiarity with Titans assistant GM Dave Ziegler, who drafted him, adds credibility to this speculation.

Other names to consider are Tyson Bagent, Stetson Bennett, and Will Grier, who also could be made available, as teams often look to offload quarterbacks during the cut-down period.

With questions surrounding their backup situation, it remains to be seen how the Titans will address this crucial position moving forward. The team’s focus appears to be on developing Ward and navigating through the challenges of the 2025 season.