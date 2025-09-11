Sports
Tennessee Volleyball Hosts Georgia Tech in Showdown at the Net
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee women’s volleyball team will kick off the inaugural “Showdown at the Net” event by facing Georgia Tech on Tuesday, September 9, at 6:30 p.m. The match will be held at Food City Center and broadcast nationally on the SEC Network.
This high-stakes matchup is a rematch of last year’s NCAA Tournament First Round match, which went to a nail-biting five sets. In their previous encounter, Georgia Tech narrowly defeated Tennessee following 15 lead changes and 39 tied scores.
Doors for the match will open at 5:30 p.m., and tickets are available for purchase online. Parking is provided at the top level of the G-5/G-30 garage, conveniently located across from the arena on Lake Loudoun Boulevard. Fans will enter through Gate B, while students and player guests should use Gate C. Please note that the clear bag policy will be enforced at this event.
The Lady Vols have shown strong team performance early in the season, with eight players each recording over 20 kills. The team’s hitting percentage stands impressively at .330, led by a standout player with 50 kills, averaging 3.85 per set.
Defensively, Tennessee has been formidable, holding opponents to a low .110 hitting percentage and averaging 2.88 blocks per set. Key players include a leading blocker with 19 blocks and a libero who has recorded 73 digs thus far.
As Tennessee prepares for this exciting matchup, fans can expect a fiercely competitive atmosphere as the Lady Vols look to even the score against Georgia Tech.
