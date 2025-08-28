Tennessee Vols Kick Off Season Against Syracuse This Saturday

ATLANTA, Georgia – The Tennessee Volunteers are just three days away from kicking off the 2025 college football season, starting with a neutral-site game against Syracuse in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Saturday at noon, broadcasted on ABC.

After a successful campaign with 30 wins over the past three seasons and a College Football Playoff appearance last year, the Vols aim to continue their momentum under the direction of fifth-year head coach Josh Heupel. However, with the team placed ninth in the SEC and ranked 24th in the Preseason AP Top 25, there are uncertainties that could challenge their prospects.

As Tennessee prepares for game week against Syracuse, an impressive opponent, the GoVols247 team delves into predictions for the entire 2025 season. The Vols are transitioning into their second year within the 16-team SEC structure, which will soon shift from eight to nine conference games in 2026, intensifying competition.

The Vols will face storied rivals on the road, including games where Tennessee hasn’t won in over 20 years, creating additional hurdles to their title aspirations. Notably, their first test against Syracuse, a team that secured ten wins last season and is coming off a strong performance, poses a significant challenge.

GoVols247 staff members, including Patrick Brown, Ryan Callahan, and Ben McKee, share their insights. Brown anticipates a Vols victory but notes the potential for a hard-fought game. Callahan emphasizes Tennessee’s superior talent while predicting a win, however, acknowledging the uncertainty. McKee also expects a dominant performance, citing Syracuse as a middle-tier ACC team.

The upcoming match is generating excitement among fans, with Tennessee holding a solid position in key metrics like ESPN’s Football Power Index, which ranks the Vols at No. 8 and projects an average of 9.0 wins this season, alongside a 43.4% chance of returning to the College Football Playoff.

As the team gears up for a pivotal season, they remain focused on their immediate goal: to secure a win against Syracuse on Saturday, marking the beginning of their journey in pursuit of success in 2025.