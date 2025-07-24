Tennessee Vols Player Carter’s Status Uncertain Amid Rumors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rumors are swirling around standout player Carter as his relationship with the Tennessee Vols appears to be in jeopardy. Sources indicate that Carter has missed multiple team workouts this summer, raising concerns among teammates and coaching staff.

Longtime radio host Tony Basilio reported earlier this week that Carter wasn’t fully engaged with the team. He claimed Carter’s actions have upset some in Knoxville. Following this, players on the team reportedly confronted Carter about his absences.

In his latest report, Sparks from Knox News stated, “Carter’s status with the Vols is uncertain. Knox News has learned that Carter missed numerous team activities, and he was confronted by team leaders because of his absence.” The University of Tennessee declined to comment on the matter.

Head coach Josh Heupel is expected to discuss Carter’s situation during a media day on campus scheduled for July 29, just a day before preseason practice begins. Until then, there is widespread speculation about what this means for Carter and the Vols.

Carter concluded a strong 2024 season and had earlier considered entering the transfer portal, with links to programs like Colorado. However, he decided to remain in Knoxville, where hopes were high for him to play multiple positions this fall.

The missed workouts and apparent lack of commitment are raising eyebrows among fans and analysts alike. With uncertainty hanging in the air, Vols supporters are anxiously awaiting Heupel’s comments, hoping for a resolution that keeps Carter on the team.