Tennessee Vols Prepare for New Era Without Star Running Back

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Volunteers are facing a critical challenge heading into the 2025 college football season: replacing their standout SEC Offensive Player of the Year running back. Despite the pressure, running backs coach De’Rail Sims is optimistic about the depth and talent of his current roster.

After the Vols wrapped up their 10th practice of the preseason camp on Tuesday, Sims spoke with the media about the potential replacements in the backfield. The team plans to utilize a combination of returning players, transfers, and promising freshmen to fill the gap left by last year’s standout.

Sims highlighted the upsides of returning players like redshirt sophomore Bishop and sophomore Lewis, as well as veteran transfer Star Thomas, who previously led Duke in rushing. He expressed confidence in their ability to sustain Tennessee’s successful run game, stating, “I think you’ve got to look at the first two, the returning guys from last year.”

During the media session, Sims noted the competitive nature of the running back group, remarking that competition pushes every player to perform at their best. “Good is the enemy of great,” he said, emphasizing the need for consistency and excellence in practice.

As for the newer additions, the excitement around freshmen Daune Morris and Justin Baker has grown, with Sims mentioning that everyone is eager to earn their spot. “We’ve got six guys in that room who are competing their tails off to go play,” Sims said. “I can’t have an off day, you know what I’m saying?”

Sims also discussed the importance of a variety of skills among the running backs, including pass protection and physicality, which he believes is essential for success in the SEC.

The Vols are scheduled to have an off day on Wednesday, with practice resuming Thursday morning. They will hold their second scrimmage of the preseason on Friday at Neyland Stadium.