Tennessee Vols to Switch from Nike to Adidas in Historic Deal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee (UT) has announced it will switch from Nike to Adidas as its official apparel supplier starting July 1, 2026. This landmark 10-year agreement aims to make the Vols the flagship college program for the Adidas brand while providing financial opportunities for athletes through name, image, and likeness (NIL) agreements.

Chris McGuire, Adidas Vice President of Sports Marketing, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, “We’ve been trying to do this for the past decade, so it’s exciting that we’re finally here,” according to Knox News. UT Athletic Director Danny White revealed that Adidas made a compelling offer, while Nike chose not to counter. White acknowledged the partnership’s significance, saying, “It’s one of the biggest deals in the history of college sports.”

The new deal includes plans for a wider selection of fan gear, year-round product availability, and marketing campaigns featuring UT athletes. Adidas will also have exclusive rights to design uniforms for all 20 sports at UT, ensuring that the existing design ethos of Tennessee athletics is respected. “From day one of these conversations, Adidas has assured us that the existing design ethos of Tennessee athletics is critically important to their ambitions for our brand,” said Alicia Longworth, UT’s deputy athletic director.

Although Adidas previously supplied gear for UT from 1995 to 2015, this return comes with innovative NIL initiatives. Adidas plans to engage current UT athletes in marketing campaigns and create NIL opportunities through their Ambassador Network, which supports over 12,000 college athletes. “Tennessee has always been a priority for us,” McGuire stated, emphasizing the company’s commitment to the program.

The Vols will maintain their relationship with Nike for the 2025-26 academic year while preparing for the transition to Adidas. Under the existing Nike contract, UT receives substantial financial support, which includes $1.2 million in base compensation and additional product allotments.

Adidas aims to elevate UT’s national presence and has aggressive plans for marketing, including collaborations for new signature footwear that could feature the university’s branding in upcoming campaigns. “Tennessee will have their fair share of everything we have to offer,” promised McGuire.

The partnership’s implications are significant in the changing landscape of college athletics, where athlete compensation and branding take center stage. As Tennessee prepares for this transition, the excitement among fans and stakeholders grows. This groundbreaking deal is set to reshape UT’s athletic identity and market potential in the years to come.