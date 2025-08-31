Tennessee Volunteers Dominate Syracuse in Season Opener, 45-26

Atlanta, Georgia — The No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers opened their season with a commanding 45-26 victory over Syracuse on Saturday, marking their fourth consecutive win against an ACC opponent.

Transfer quarterback Joey Aguilar had a stellar debut for Tennessee, completing 16 of 28 passes for 247 yards and tossing three touchdowns without an interception. Aguilar also contributed 34 rushing yards on six carries.

The Volunteers showcased a powerful offensive performance, rushing for a total of 246 yards and two touchdowns on 40 carries, averaging 6.2 yards per carry. DeSean Bishop led the ground attack with 92 yards on 12 attempts, while Star Thomas added another touchdown with 82 yards on 11 carries.

While the Tennessee defense had moments of brilliance, recording two turnovers, five sacks, and seven tackles for loss, they also allowed Syracuse to accumulate 377 total yards, including 274 through the air. Several defensive players faced injuries throughout the game, impacting their overall performance.

Syracuse’s offense, under coach Fran Brown, struggled to find its rhythm, finishing with 103 rushing yards. Brown praised Tennessee’s program, stating, “They’ve got a lot of good players. He’s an intelligent coach. Coach Heupel, there, does a really good job.”

The game took place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and was nationally televised on ABC, providing a showcase for both teams as they began their seasons. The win marks a promising start for Tennessee, which is looking to build off last year’s successful campaign, which included a College Football Playoff appearance.

In the postgame review, Pro Football Focus rated Aguilar’s performance with a grade of 83.0, indicating a commendable start to his season. The Vols’ offensive line earned a collective grade of 76.1, showcasing their effectiveness in both pass protection and run blocking.

Tennessee’s formidable rushing attack and Aguilar’s solid passing will encourage fans as they look forward to the rest of the season. The Volunteers, who finished last season at 10-3, are primed for another successful year.

The attention now shifts to the upcoming games, as both teams work to refine their strategies following a competitive season opener.