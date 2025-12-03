Tennessee Volunteers Face Syracuse in ACC/SEC Challenge

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The No. 13 Tennessee men’s basketball team (7-1) is set to face the Syracuse Orange (4-3) on Tuesday at 7 PM ET at the JMA Wireless Dome. This game is part of the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Tennessee is looking to build on its recent successes against Syracuse, having won the last four encounters since 2020. Their last matchup was a 96-70 victory in Knoxville last December.

Head Coach Rick Barnes, who is celebrating his 350th game as head coach of the Volunteers, has steadily guided the team to prominence, including 187 career victories over NCAA title-winning programs.

Syracuse’s sophomore forward Donnie Freeman, who leads the Orange with 17.8 points per game, is expected to play an important role in the game. Freeman missed the last three games due to injury but is now back on the court.

The Volunteers have been strong against ranked teams, leading NCAA Division I with 31 top-25 wins in the past five years. They currently hold a record of 14-16 in dome games, with a 1-1 return to the JMA Wireless Dome this season.

The Tennessee Volunteers have also gained attention for their impressive defensive strategies, ranking No. 13 in adjusted defensive efficiency, and are coming off a strong performance at the Players Era Men’s Championship where they secured a fourth-place finish.

This matchup promises excitement, as the Volunteers seek to extend their streak against the Orange and solidify their ranking ahead of the postseason.