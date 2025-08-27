Tennessee Volunteers Prepare for Season Opener Against Syracuse

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Tennessee Volunteers are set to kick off their 2025 season against Syracuse on Aug. 30 at noon ET in the Aflac Kickoff Game.

This year, the Volunteers aim to improve their offensive stats, with quarterback Joey Aguilar expected to outperform last season’s quarterback, Nico Iamaleava, who contributed 22 total touchdowns in 2024.

Coach Josh Heupel believes that if Aguilar can increase his rushing touchdowns, he will surpass Iamaleava’s performance. Iamaleava had only three rushing touchdowns, with one during the regular season. The Volunteers return as the No. 18 team in the nation, and they have high hopes for a strong start against Syracuse.

“We know deep down inside who we are,” said running back DeSean Bishop as he prepared to step into the role of last season’s SEC Player of the Year, Dylan Sampson. “Soon, everybody else will find out.”

Heupel’s offense has ranked among the top 10 nationally in rushing in the past two seasons, which may serve them well as they install Aguilar into the team’s dynamic. They will also rely on tight ends Miles Kitselman and Ethan Davis while minimizing risks early in the season.

The defense is expected to be a significant factor again, having ranked sixth in total defense last season. Despite losing some key players, returning veterans like Joshua Josephs, Bryson Eason, and Andre Turrentine offer stability. Heupel remains confident in his team’s ability to cope with pressures.

“Young guys don’t have time to be young,” he said. “When you get between the white lines, it’s 11 on 11.”

The Volunteers are looking to build upon a solid foundation as they gear up for their inaugural game in Atlanta, aiming to establish their identity amidst many uncertainties.