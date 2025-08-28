Tennis Betting Strategies Thrive During US Open Excitement

NEW YORK, NY — Tennis betting is becoming increasingly popular in the United States, especially as the ongoing US Open captures the attention of sports fans. With many Americans placing wagers on matches, sportsbooks are offering enticing promotions for both novice and experienced bettors.

Sportsbooks focus on the four major Grand Slam events to provide numerous betting promotions. These tournaments include the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open, with the latter currently underway. Bettors can take advantage of various welcome bonuses and promotional offers to enhance their betting experiences.

For instance, one sportsbook offers a promotion where placing a $5 bet can yield $300 in bonus bets, thus giving bettors more opportunities to wager on their favorite players. Novice bettors are encouraged to have accounts with multiple sportsbooks to compare odds and find the best betting options.

In general, the money line is the most popular betting method in tennis. This straightforward wager involves simply picking the player likely to win a match. For example, a player with -200 odds is favored, meaning a bettor must wager $200 to win $100. Conversely, odds of +150 mean a $100 bet would yield a profit of $150 if that player wins.

Spread betting is another option where players bet on the number of games won, a practice different from the point spread used in many team sports. For example, a top player like Novak Djokovic might have a spread of -6.5 games against a less experienced opponent.

Prop bets are also gaining traction, particularly during Grand Slam events. These include more specific predictions, such as who will win the first set or how many games will be won in total. Bettors can also create parlays, combining multiple bets for potentially higher payouts, although the risk increases with each additional leg added.

Live betting has recently surged in popularity as well. This allows bettors to wager in real-time as matches unfold. The pace of tennis, marked by breaks in play between points and games, lends itself well to this format. Additionally, if a favorite player falls behind at the start of a match, savvy bettors might hedge their initial bets through live wagering.

According to Entain, the company that owns BetMGM, live betting on tennis has outperformed betting on even football over the past three years in the U.S. As the tournament progresses, bettors are focused on observing player performance trends and potential matchups, which can impact betting choices.

With the US Open in full swing, the excitement of tennis betting is heightened. The fresh energy of new talent competing alongside established stars makes for compelling narratives and betting scenarios, enticing both new and returning bettors to get involved.