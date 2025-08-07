Tennis Channel Extends Coverage of Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup

(Los Angeles, CA) – Tennis Channel has extended its media rights agreement with the International Tennis Federation (ITF), ensuring continued coverage of the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup. This agreement solidifies Tennis Channel’s position as the exclusive U.S. broadcaster for both tournaments across its linear channel, app, and website through 2027 for the Billie Jean King Cup and 2028 for the Davis Cup.

The deal also expands coverage to include several European markets, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Spain. Tennis Channel has been the U.S. home for these prestigious tournaments since 2009.

David Haggerty, president of the ITF, expressed his enthusiasm for the extension, saying, ‘For many years, Tennis Channel has helped bring the World Cup of Tennis to millions of people around the world. This extension is great news for both Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup. We look forward to continuing to work alongside Tennis Channel to further this growth.’

Jeff Blackburn, chairman and CEO of Tennis Channel, stated, ‘Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup are iconic events in our sport and pillars of Tennis Channel’s schedule. We’ve had a long-running partnership with the ITF and look forward to shining more light on these events.’

Kerstin Lutz, CEO of Billie Jean King Cup, highlighted the importance of the partnership, especially in key markets where women’s tennis is thriving. ‘This collaboration reflects our long-term commitment to showcasing the power of women’s tennis and expanding its reach to more fans around the world,’ she said.

The Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup are both annual international team competitions, pivotal to tennis. Nations compete at various levels throughout the year for advancement in these esteemed tournaments.