Tennis Legend Cliff Drysdale Retires from Broadcasting After 46 Years

BRISTOL, Conn. — Legendary tennis commentator Cliff Drysdale is retiring after a celebrated career, ESPN announced in a heartfelt tribute on Wednesday. The 84-year-old Drysdale, who is also a Hall of Fame tennis player, joined ESPN at its launch in 1979 and has been a prominent voice in tennis broadcasting ever since.

Drysdale made his debut on December 14, 1979, during a Davis Cup match between the USA and Argentina. Bill Hofheimer, ESPN’s Vice President, highlighted Drysdale’s long-standing connection to the network, stating, “This is just a beautiful tribute to Cliff Drysdale who is retiring after US Open.” Hofheimer praised Drysdale as a legend, noting his role in the network’s first tennis telecast just a week after ESPN began.

While Drysdale has not publicly explained his retirement, fans speculate that his age may play a role. Despite the speculation, neither Drysdale nor ESPN has confirmed the reasons behind his decision. His departure adds him to a list of other prominent ESPN personalities who have retired in 2025, including Stan Varnett and Lee Corso.

Immediately following the news of his retirement, fans took to social media to express their shock and gratitude. One user wrote, “Thank you, Cliff Drysdale. His voice IS tennis,” while another remarked, “Awesome piece on Cliff Drysdale. He is truly special.” Many reminisced about Drysdale’s unmatched storytelling and insight over the years.

The US Open on September 7, 2025, will mark Drysdale’s final day on air. His contributions to tennis broadcasting have profoundly impacted the sport, leaving fans eager to celebrate his legacy.