Sports
2025 Tennis Season Recap: Awards and New Anthem Revealed
NEW YORK, NY — The 2025 tennis season has concluded, but discussions around its highlights continue as the holiday season approaches. Renowned tennis writer Ben Rothenberg reflects on standout female players and shares insights on the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) awards.
As fans celebrate a thrilling season, Rothenberg plans to distribute metaphorical gifts to notable figures in women’s tennis. His well-considered choices aim to honor those who made significant impacts throughout the year.
In conjunction with these reflections, Rothenberg introduces ‘Duopoly,’ a new song by Dan Bern that serves as the men’s tennis season anthem. The composition encapsulates the competitive spirit and challenges faced by male players during the season.
For a deeper look into Rothenberg’s vote on the WTA awards ballot and to experience ‘Duopoly,’ readers are encouraged to subscribe to his publication, Bounces. The newsletter offers comprehensive access to insights and commentary on the tennis world.
This season has generated discussions and excitement, and as fans gather to celebrate accomplishments, the tennis community looks forward to what the next year will bring.
