Tennis Star Serena Williams Showcases Vacation Style on Mega Yacht

Miami, FL — Tennis star Serena Williams is making a splash with her vacation style, sharing stunning images from her trip on social media. On Thursday, July 17, the 43-year-old athlete posted various photos that highlighted her fitness and fashion choices.

In one post, Williams shared solo photos of herself on a mega yacht while wearing a baby blue bikini paired with a matching sarong. She captioned the post, “Me and my girls… are out in the streets tonight. But we starting here.”

The popular swimwear brand, Monday Swimwear, praised Williams’ look, commenting, “Wow, you and your girls in Monday – this has made our day!! You all look amazing.” They even reshared her post on their Instagram Stories, promoting their swim outfits for summer.

The stylish bikini features an underwire top with a deep V front detail and crinkle texture, available in more than two dozen colors. The top retails for $106, while the one-piece version costs $180 and a matching crochet dress is priced at $162.

Williams also included videos featuring her and her friends enjoying the sunny day at sea. In another Instagram Story, she posed in a cropped matching short set, showcasing her abs while taking a mirror selfie.

Earlier in the week, she gave followers a glimpse of her workout routine, posting, “Working out and working on my angles.” With plenty of support in her comments, one fan remarked, “Always preparing for summer!!!!!”

The athlete has been capturing her summer vacation adventures, including a cute video where her daughter humorously ensured she wasn’t revealing too much skin. Williams joked about her 6-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia’s vigilance in a post from July 1, humorously asking, “Someone please let her know it’s vacation?”

Serena Williams shares two daughters, Alexis and Adira, with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, whom she married in 2017. With her strong presence on social media and her fun-filled family activities, Williams continues to inspire her fans both on and off the court.