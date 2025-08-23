Tennis Stars Gather for 2025 US Open in New York City

New York City, USA – The 2025 US Open is officially underway, attracting the world’s top tennis talent. The singles competitions begin on Sunday, August 24, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, where fans anticipate thrilling matches and remarkable storylines.

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic aims for his record 25th Grand Slam title, starting with a match on Arthur Ashe Stadium’s night session. Djokovic’s journey for the title is closely watched by fans and analysts alike.

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is another key player to watch, as she aims to bounce back from her recent Cincinnati Open exit. Men’s player Jannik Sinner is likewise a focal point; he seeks to reclaim his title after an illness sidelined him in last year’s final.

At 45 years old, Venus Williams is also a name to remember as she competes for a deep run in the tournament, showcasing her legendary resilience. The women’s singles final will occur on Saturday, September 6, while the men’s final follows a day later on September 7.

American players are central to this year’s tournament as well, with Taylor Fritz, last year’s finalist, featuring prominently. He is joined by fellow Americans Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul, and Frances Tiafoe, all searching for their first major title on this prestigious stage.

On the women’s side, three American women are seeded in the Top 10: Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, and Amanda Anisimova. All three are positioned to make challenging runs in the tournament.

The first round of singles matches is set to start Sunday, August 24, with rounds continuing through early September. The tournament promises $90 million in total prize money, with champions in the singles divisions receiving $5 million each.

Fans can look forward to a festival of tennis as the matches unfold, with coverage available across various broadcasters and streaming platforms.