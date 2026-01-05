Tennis Stars Set to Shine at WTA Brisbane International

BRISBANE, Australia — Day 2 of the WTA Brisbane International on January 5, 2026, features thrilling first-round matches, highlighted by former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova facing Magdalena Frech. Fans eagerly await to see who will advance into the next round of this prestigious tournament.

In another exciting matchup, Australia’s Olivia Gadecki looks to build on her momentum after a strong qualifying round, overcoming Yulia Putintseva. Despite being ranked lower than her opponent Ann Li, Gadecki has previously beaten her. Li, who had a stellar 2025 season, will need to adjust quickly to the local conditions as this is her first time competing in Brisbane. Experts predict Gadecki will win in three sets.

Veteran player Tatjana Maria, 38, comes into her match against 17-year-old Emerson Jones on a five-match losing streak. Although Maria secured a title in 2025, her struggles on hard court and youth of Jones suggest that this could be an opening for the rising star. Predictions favor Jones, likely in a tight three-set contest.

The match between Anna Blinkova and Aliaksandra Sasnovich promises to be fiercely contested too. Blinkova wrapped up the previous year on a high note, securing her second WTA title and performing exceptionally on hard courts. Sasnovich’s experience as a former Brisbane finalist gives her a chance, but predictions lean towards Blinkova winning in three sets.

Local favorite Kimberly Birrell aims to leverage her performance from last season, having reached the quarterfinals here. She faces Rebecca Sramkova, who swept through qualifying. Birrell’s familiarity with the Brisbane conditions might give her the edge, making her the favored player in the matchup.

The returning Vondrousova, with a 3-0 head-to-head record against Frech, seeks to regain her form after a concerning end to 2025, including a retirement in Tokyo. Experts believe Vondrousova’s skills, particularly her varied returns, should secure her a victory, provided she avoids mistakes.