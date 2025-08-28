Sports
Tennis Stars Shine at U.S. Open’s Second Round in New York
New York, NY – The 2025 U.S. Open kicked off its second round on August 27, featuring thrilling matches at Flushing Meadows. Headlining the evening session were Aryna Sabalenka and Ben Shelton, both vying for spots in the next round.
Shelton, seeded sixth, took the spotlight early on, competing against Pablo Carreño Busta. After winning the first set 6-4, Shelton continued to put pressure on his opponent with powerful serves and precise shots. In contrast, Sabalenka faced Polina Kudermetova in a highly anticipated matchup, showcasing her typical power in the opening games.
Earlier in the day, second seed Carlos Alcaraz breezed through his match against Mattia Bellucci, winning in straight sets, 6-1, 6-0, 6-3. Alcaraz’s performance was dominant, marking his advancement to the third round where he will meet Luciano Darderi.
This year’s tournament has featured a strong representation of American players, with Jessica Pegula, Taylor Fritz, Emma Navarro, and Frances Tiafoe all securing their places in the third round. Pegula, the fourth seed, defeated Anna Blinkova convincingly, 6-1, 6-3, taking just 65 minutes to secure her win.
Fritz had a rocky start against Lloyd Harris but bounced back to win the next two sets, showcasing resilience and skill. He saved several crucial break points, ultimately leading him to a strong 6-4, 7-6, 6-2 match-up.
Meanwhile, A thrilling match included last year’s finalist, Brandon Nakashima, who suffered a heartbreaking defeat in a tense five-setter against Jérôme Kym.
As the matches progressed into the night, fans in attendance remained energized, especially as the American stars continued to shine on the court. The energy was palpable as players and audiences alike embraced the excitement of this Grand Slam event.
