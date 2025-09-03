Sports
Tennis Tensions Rise as Fritz Upsets Djokovic at U.S. Open
FLUSHING MEADOWS, N.Y. — The quarterfinals of the 2025 U.S. Open reached a thrilling climax on September 2 as American Taylor Fritz (4) rallied to defeat Novak Djokovic (7) in a gripping match that saw him come back from two sets down.
Fritz won the third set, sealing a comeback after Djokovic took the lead with sets of 6-3 and 7-5. As the match progressed, the atmosphere shifted, with Fritz utilizing a powerful forehand during the fourth set, which had spectators on their feet.
Earlier in the day, Jessica Pegula (4) and Carlos Alcaraz (2) advanced to the semifinals with straight-sets wins. Pegula faced no trouble against her opponent, while Alcaraz dominated Jiří Lehečka, winning 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.
After the matches, Aryna Sabalenka (1) was set to meet Markéta Vondroušová, who was unable to compete due to a knee injury, granting Sabalenka a walkover into the semifinals.
Fritz’s victory over Djokovic marked a significant achievement, as he noted after the match, “Believing in myself has been crucial. I’m thrilled with how I played today.” The loss for Djokovic meant he failed to capitalize on his early dominance.
The action continued on Louis Armstrong Stadium where Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez‘s doubles campaign ended against the top-seeded duo of Taylor Townsend and Kateřina Siniaková.
As the tournament unfolds, the result of Fritz vs. Djokovic adds an unexpected twist to this year’s Open, amplifying anticipation for the upcoming matches as players vie for a coveted spot in the finals.
