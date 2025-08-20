Tens of Thousands Prepare for Arrival at Burning Man Festival

Reno, Nevada – Tens of thousands of festival-goers, known as Burners, will begin arriving in Black Rock City when the gates open at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, August 24. The National Weather Service in Reno anticipates a slight cooling trend after a late-week peak of triple-digit heat.

The high temperatures are expected to ease into the 90s as scattered storms are forecasted for early next week. Organizers remind attendees not to arrive before the designated opening time, as those who do will be turned away.

The box office will close at noon on Saturday, August 30, making it essential for attendees to pick up their tickets or credentials before then. Event organizers also advise against pulling off the state highway leading to the playa, as the road’s soft dirt berms can trap vehicles, obstructing traffic. Law enforcement will be present to assist in keeping the road clear.

According to the National Weather Service, winds are expected to remain mild, with gusts not exceeding 10 mph, which means less blowing dust. However, the possibility of storms could still stir up some dust in the area.

This year’s festival runs until Monday, September 1, and many are eager to experience the unique art and community that Burning Man offers.