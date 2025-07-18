Tense Exchange Over New York Subway Safety Raises Questions

New York, NY – A heated exchange took place Wednesday between Secretary Duffy and Congressman Jerry Nadler during a discussion on subway safety. The two officials clashed over their differing perspectives on crime and safety in the city’s transit system.

“Secretary Duffy, why do you continue to lie about New York City?” Nadler asked, expressing frustration at Duffy’s comments regarding subway safety. The secretary defended his stance, insisting, “You’re lying. Don’t call me a liar here.”

The argument intensified as Nadler challenged Duffy’s statistics on crime rates. “You’ve lied continuously,” he asserted. “This is the one area where you have to pay $9 every single day to access Manhattan. That doesn’t exist anywhere else.”

Duffy argued that tolls for highways are under the same program, prompting Nadler to question the fairness of such costs for low-income individuals. He emphasized, “Why shouldn’t everyone have access to the city? And if you’re going to force people into a subway, make sure it’s safe. Very simple.”

Duffy presented data claiming that crime in the transit system has decreased. “Major crime in the transit system, including assaults, is down 3 percent since last year and down 8 percent since 2019,” he stated, only to be met with skepticism from Nadler.

<p“Your statistics are wrong,” Nadler retorted. He cited his own sources, claiming assaults have risen by 60 percent since 2019 within the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (M.T.A.) system.

The tension continued to escalate as Nadler pressed Duffy. “Why do you continue to ignore this and lie about this in your public comments?” Duffy countered, demanding an explanation from Nadler regarding alarming safety incidents, including people being set on fire or pushed in front of trains.

The debate reflects ongoing concerns about subway safety and accessibility in New York City, an issue that continues to resonate with commuters throughout the five boroughs.