Tension Builds as CBS Soap ‘Beyond the Gates’ Prepares for Return

LOS ANGELES, CA — CBS‘s popular soap opera ‘Beyond the Gates‘ will air reruns next week but will return with new episodes on September 8. Fans can expect dramatic developments in the lives of their favorite characters.

Last week, Vanessa told Joey she wanted to end their relationship. Joey, however, sees her as a loose end, an issue he does not tolerate. The drama escalates when Doug unexpectedly walks in on Joey and Vanessa during a steamy moment.

Meanwhile, Ted is stalling his divorce from Nicole by using an audit of their finances. He hopes this tactic will prevent Nicole from claiming their home. However, Ted has made an unconventional move by offering to sign the house over to Leslie, who is navigating her own challenges after her recent move.

Nicole’s reaction to Ted’s offer is intriguing; she responds with a sarcastic applause, hinting at deeper issues in their relationship. At the same time, Leslie finds herself in tears, confiding in Eva, raising questions about whether she has also been manipulated.

In another twist, Kat uncovered shocking information about Allison’s supposed husband—he was actually an escort working for Joey. This revelation leads Kat to team up with Martin, as they possess crucial information that could help them find Allison and Chelsea, who is in jeopardy. However, their journey hit a snag when they encounter a truck on the road.

The upcoming episodes promise excitement, climaxing with nail-biting suspense as the promo ends with a knife, a struggle, and a scream.