Tension in Final Qualifiers: Player Suspensions Could Impact World Cup Debut

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador — As the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup approach their conclusion, a critical situation looms: the expulsion of a player through a red card. According to FIFA‘s Disciplinary Code, yellow cards accumulated during preliminary matches do not carry over to the World Cup. This allows players to participate in the main tournament without restrictions despite prior bookings.

However, this relief does not extend to red cards. FIFA clearly states that suspensions stemming from red cards, whether direct or through a second yellow in the same match, do carry over to the World Cup. Therefore, a player expelled in the final qualification match will serve their suspension during their team’s first official World Cup game.

This scenario urges coaches to carefully assess the risks of fielding key players close to the qualifying finale, as an expulsion might cost them a chance to debut in the World Cup.

The last round of South American qualifiers holds little at stake, aside from determining the final representatives. Venezuela has the best chances to advance, but if Bolivia wins and Venezuela does not, it will be Bolivia claiming the playoff spot.

With the associated risks of yellow card penalties, anticipation grew during the broadcast of La FM Más Fútbol on Tuesday, which clarified FIFA’s regulations. Players mentioned concerns regarding accumulated yellows, prompting discussions on their potential repercussions in the World Cup.

The consensus was that any player receiving a second yellow in the final qualification match would not miss any games in the World Cup, as yellow cards will reset after the preliminary phase. The overarching goal of FIFA is to start the tournament with a clean slate regarding minor bookings.

In contrast, any player who receives a red card faces immediate consequences in the following stage. Thus, an expulsion during this last round means missing the first game at the World Cup.

The case of Freddy Guarín was highlighted as a past example, where he received two yellows against Paraguay and subsequently missed the opening match of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

While current regulations remain clear, there is a possibility that FIFA may implement changes before the tournament begins. Still, as it stands, yellow cards do not transfer to the World Cup, while red cards result in an automatic suspension.

This clarification resolves the primary question of the day: players booked with yellow cards will not carry penalties into the World Cup, though those expelled will have to serve their bans in the debut match of their national team.