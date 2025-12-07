Tension Rises as Juventus Faces Napoli in Key Clash

MILANO, Italy — Juventus faces Napoli tonight in a highly anticipated match that could impact the Serie A standings. The game kicks off at 8:45 PM local time at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Both teams have something to prove. Napoli, after falling behind Inter in the league, is eager to reclaim the top spot. Meanwhile, Juventus is desperate to break into the top four after a challenging start to the season.

Juventus will field a 3-4-2-1 formation, featuring goalkeeper Andrea Di Gregorio, with a defensive line including Kalulu, Kelly, and Koopmeiners. The midfield will see familiar faces like Locatelli and Thuram, while Kenan Yildiz leads the attack alongside Conceiçao and McKennie.

Available substitutes for Juventus include Perin, Scaglia, Zhegrova, Adzic, Kostic, Openda, Miretti, Joao Mario, David, Rouhi, and Pedro Felipe under the guidance of manager Luciano Spalletti.

On the other hand, Napoli’s lineup is arranged in a similar formation. Their starting eleven includes goalkeeper Milinkovic-Savic and defenders Beukema, Rrhamani, and Buongiorno. The midfield is expected to feature Di Lorenzo and Elmas, aiming to support attackers Neres and Lang.

The match will be officiated by referee Federico La Penna, alongside assistants Peretti and Colarossi. The fourth official is Crezzini, with VAR overseen by Abisso and assistant Aureliano.

Fans can watch the match live on Dazn, which will also offer streaming options. For Sky subscribers with Dazn packages, the game will be available on channel 214.

This matchup not only holds historical significance but is set to be an emotional reunion for Spalletti, who led Napoli to the championship in the 2022-2023 season. How the home crowd will receive him remains to be seen.