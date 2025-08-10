Sports
Tensions Rise Ahead of BKFC Main Event in Edmonton
EDMONTON, Alberta, Canada — Tensions are high as Drew Stuve and Will Santiago prepare for their main event bout at the Bareknuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) on Saturday night. The two fighters squared off previously at the ceremonial weigh-ins, and their heated exchanges suggest an explosive matchup is imminent.
This fight marks BKFC’s return to Edmonton for the first time in a year, following a packed summer schedule for the promotion with events almost every weekend. Stuve, a Canadian, will face Santiago, a former Contender Series fighter, in a middleweight contest at 175 pounds.
During the weigh-ins, the atmosphere turned intense when Santiago, after making weight, shoved Stuve. The two grappled in a clinch while UFC veteran Chris Lytle looked on. It took several BKFC officials to separate them as both fighters showed they are ready for the fight.
The altercation required the intervention of at least two officials, including a cut man turned fighter, to keep Santiago at bay. This confrontation emphasizes the bad blood between the two competitors and sets the stage for the upcoming match at the River Cree Resort & Casino.
Will Santiago, known as ‘The Brown Bomber,’ has a pro MMA record of 9-7 and has faced tough opponents in the past. He lost a bout for a UFC contract in 2018 against future top-ten contender Kevin Holland, who won by unanimous decision after three rounds.
Despite the setbacks, Santiago has found success in BKFC, currently holding a 2-1-1 record in the promotion. The eagerly awaited match against Stuve could potentially change the trajectory of his fighting career.
