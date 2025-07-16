Tensions Rise Among WWE Stars as The Rock Stirs Controversy

LOS ANGELES, CA — Dwayne ‘The Rock‘ Johnson, celebrated as one of the most beloved wrestlers in WWE history, is facing backlash from several WWE stars after he allegedly overshadowed their storylines. Fans of the 53-year-old have long admired his charisma and catchphrases, but his recent actions during the Elimination Chamber event have caused some in the wrestling community to voice their frustrations.

Following the February event, wrestler CM Punk publicly criticized The Rock, calling him out on an episode of RAW. Punk expressed his disappointment at The Rock’s absence, stating, “I would love to say all of this to your face, but you have not graced us with your presence.” Punk’s words highlighted a growing tension in the locker room and hinted at deeper issues regarding respect and priorities in the business.

The conflict is not limited to Punk. Cody Rhodes, another top star, has also experienced turbulence due to The Rock’s involvement. Rhodes originally designated The Rock as the opponent for his main event at WrestleMania 40 after winning the Royal Rumble title shot. However, a subsequent change of plans left Rhodes feeling blindsided and at odds with The Rock.

Seth Rollins added his voice to the chorus of criticism, condemning The Rock for allegedly trying to circumvent the established order to secure a top spot. In an interview, Rollins remarked, “It’s pretty gross seeing Rock try to take what Rhodes has earned. Powerful people exert their power and think they can do whatever they want.”

Further complicating the dynamics is Randy Orton, who has had a strained relationship with The Rock since their early careers entwined over two decades ago. Orton expressed his frustration with The Rock’s perceived prioritization of his Hollywood career over his wrestling legacy.

Adding to the drama, Triple H has also been involved in the fray. Historically rivals, the two men have navigated a turbulent relationship that occasionally spills into public view. Recent events have fueled speculation of a power struggle between Triple H and The Rock within WWE.

As tensions simmer among these wrestling icons, fans are left wondering how interactions will unfold in future storylines and events, especially with the looming reality of WrestleMania 40 and its accompanying drama.