Entertainment
Tensions Rise in VH1’s ‘Basketball Wives’ Episode Airing July 21, 2025
LOS ANGELES, CA — Drama unfolds in VH1’s ‘Basketball Wives’ as Season 12, Episode 11, titled ‘Aloha B…ches,’ airs on Monday, July 21, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET. This episode features escalating tensions among the cast members, with Brittany confronting Brandi and Evelyn facing Jackie.
The series, which explores the lives of the wives, ex-wives, and girlfriends of NBA players, highlights not only their glamorous lifestyles but also the challenges they encounter in their personal lives. Shaunie O’Neal, the ex-wife of Shaquille O’Neal, serves as the show’s star and an executive producer.
In the upcoming episode, Brittany’s conflict with Brandi heats up, while Evelyn and Jackie are on a collision course, and Ty wraps up her relationship with Ming. Viewers can expect a gripping narrative as the friend group’s dynamics shift dramatically.
Cord-cutters can watch the episode live or on demand on a variety of streaming platforms. Services like Philo, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream offer free trials to help fans catch the latest action. Philo provides 70+ channels for just $28/month, while Fubo features over 220 channels and a special offer for new users.
The fascination with ‘Basketball Wives’ lies in its combination of luxury and conflict, showcasing how even the elite face emotional turbulence. As described by the show’s synopsis, maintaining their lifestyle amid jealousy and drama requires ongoing effort.
‘Basketball Wives’ continues to captivate its audience with intense storylines and a close look at the complexities surrounding these women’s lives. Tune in as the tensions come to a head in this thrilling episode.
