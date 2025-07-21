Tensions Rise in ‘The Gilded Age’ as Larry Russell Makes Proposal

NEW YORK, NY — In the latest episode of HBO‘s ‘The Gilded Age,’ tensions rise as Larry Russell, played by Harry Richardson, seeks to marry Marian Brook, portrayed by Louisa Jacobson. This proposal takes place shortly after Gladys Russell, played by Taissa Farmiga, settles into her new home abroad.

Larry informs his father, George Russell, of his intentions, while his mother, Bertha Russell, is not present due to social obligations. George, in a rare moment of support, backs his son’s decision. Actor Spector, who plays George, suggested that George’s actions are driven by bitterness over his daughter’s marriage, making the scenario a complex mix of control and acceptance.

Bertha learns of the proposal only after Marian accepts, leaving her displeased. Carrie Coon, who plays Bertha, shared her thoughts, explaining that while Bertha respects Marian, she also expects a more socially favorable match for her son. ‘It has nothing to do with her feelings for Marian,’ Coon stated, shedding light on Bertha’s motivations.

In a surprising turn, Bertha had previously invited Marian to serve as a last-minute substitute bridesmaid for Gladys’ wedding. Understanding the complexities between the characters, fans are left wondering how Bertha will eventually process Larry’s decision. Three episodes remain this season, giving viewers a chance to see how this storyline unfolds.