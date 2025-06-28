Sports
Tensions Rise as Iga Swiatek Faces Criticism Before Final Match
BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Iga Swiatek is in the spotlight ahead of her first final of the year on Saturday, but not for her tennis skills. The Polish player faces mounting criticism for her on-court behavior, which some opponents claim disrupts their game.
After losing to Swiatek in the semifinals at Bad Homburg, Jasmine Paolini expressed her frustration over Swiatek’s tendency to move around excessively while opponents are serving. “Every time she does it. Please calm down,” Paolini said post-match.
This isn’t the first time Swiatek’s actions have drawn ire from fellow players. Danielle Collins previously chastised her during a quarterfinal match at the Olympic Games in Paris, insisting, “Play to the rhythm of the server!” Swiatek has been known to delay her opponents’ serves by raising her racquet, a move deemed permissible under certain circumstances in tennis.
With online commentary split, some users accuse her of unsportsmanlike behavior, while others defend her by pointing out that multiple players have exhibited similar tactics without penalty. “A penalty point would be the best warning for a cheater,” one user commented, while another defended Swiatek, saying others like Ostapenko and Sabalenka do the same.
As Swiatek prepares to face tournament top seed Jessica Pegula in Saturday’s final, all eyes will be on her conduct on the court. She must tread carefully to avoid igniting further controversy.
