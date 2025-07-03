Tensions Rise in Mexico’s National Team Before Gold Cup Semifinal

PHOENIX, Arizona – Tensions flared within the Mexican national football team just hours before their semifinal match against Honduras in the 2025 Gold Cup. A video surfaced on social media showing a heated exchange between players Alexis Vega and Raúl Jiménez during training.

In the clip, Vega attempted to play a prank on Chino Huerta by snapping a rubber band at him. This act of humor did not sit well with Jiménez, who reprimanded Vega, urging him to focus on training instead of distracting teammates.

The moment quickly gained traction online, highlighting Jiménez’s growing leadership role under coach Javier Aguirre. As Aguirre aims to foster strong leadership on the team, Jiménez is stepping up to instill discipline among the players.

Jiménez’s reaction also signifies a shift in dynamics, suggesting that he is becoming one of the key leaders within the squad. Aguirre, who has been vocal about the need for a cohesive team, has made it clear that maintaining discipline is crucial as they prepare for a critical match against Honduras.

Now, as the Mexican team shoots for their title defense in the tournament, they are rated as strong contenders, backed by a solid record against Honduras in previous encounters. With Mexico having won five out of eight encounters in the Gold Cup against them, the team is heading into the semifinal with confidence.

Aguirre also discussed Jiménez’s role as a starting forward, emphasizing his experience and ability to assist younger players, such as Vega, in crucial moments. The coach noted that Jiménez’s skills are vital for the team’s strategy moving forward.

As the match approaches, the players continue to prepare mentally and physically to ensure they are at their best when they face Honduras.