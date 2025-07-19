Tensions Rise Between Paris Campbell Grace and Laura Jane Grace

LOS ANGELES, CA — Last night, Paris Campbell Grace, who performs alongside Laura Jane Grace and is married to her, shared several statements on social media regarding their ongoing issues. In a lengthy post on Threads, Paris accused Laura Jane Grace of oppressive behavior, which she detailed in her statement.

Though Laura Jane Grace has not made an official response to the accusations, she did address some of Paris’ claims in the comments on Paris’ thread. The discussion included topics such as home ownership and health insurance, illustrating the complexities of their relationship.

The tension reportedly arose after Laura Jane Grace expressed feelings of unsafety on social media. This led to speculation about their professional relationship, especially since they were scheduled to perform with Mikey Erg that evening, but ultimately did not take the stage. Mikey Erg performed a solo set instead.

While the band was initially set for a series of tour dates, a text message shared by Paris indicated that Laura Jane Grace has canceled all upcoming performances, including their current tour with Murder By Death. Fans were left confused and concerned about the future of the band.

As the story develops, further updates will be provided to keep the public informed.