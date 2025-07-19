Entertainment
Tensions Rise Between Paris Campbell Grace and Laura Jane Grace
LOS ANGELES, CA — Last night, Paris Campbell Grace, who performs alongside Laura Jane Grace and is married to her, shared several statements on social media regarding their ongoing issues. In a lengthy post on Threads, Paris accused Laura Jane Grace of oppressive behavior, which she detailed in her statement.
Though Laura Jane Grace has not made an official response to the accusations, she did address some of Paris’ claims in the comments on Paris’ thread. The discussion included topics such as home ownership and health insurance, illustrating the complexities of their relationship.
The tension reportedly arose after Laura Jane Grace expressed feelings of unsafety on social media. This led to speculation about their professional relationship, especially since they were scheduled to perform with Mikey Erg that evening, but ultimately did not take the stage. Mikey Erg performed a solo set instead.
While the band was initially set for a series of tour dates, a text message shared by Paris indicated that Laura Jane Grace has canceled all upcoming performances, including their current tour with Murder By Death. Fans were left confused and concerned about the future of the band.
As the story develops, further updates will be provided to keep the public informed.
Recent Posts
- Grow a Garden Zen Update Introduces New Pets and Features
- Mike Tyson Declares Michael Jordan as NBA’s Greatest of All-Time
- Fowler and McIlroy Face Off at 2025 British Open
- Tottenham Transfers Young Keeper Josh Keeley to Luton Town
- Severe Weather Alerts for Saturday in Southern Wisconsin
- Diego León starts for Manchester United in preseason friendly against Leeds
- John Parry Scores First Hole-in-One at The Open Championship
- Newcastle United to Face Celtic with 10,000 Fans in Attendance
- Barcelona Negotiates Loan Deal for Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford
- Water Main Break Closes York Road in Hunt Valley
- Scheffler Reflects on Winning Amid Open Championship Pressure
- 2025 Tour de France: Stage 11 Preview and Ben Healy’s New Bike
- House Approves Trump’s $9 Billion Cut to Public Broadcasting and Foreign Aid
- Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg Enjoy Day on Amalfi Coast
- LIV Golf Sends 19 Players to 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush
- Surprise Concert at Faneuil Hall by Teddy Swims and Thomas Rhett
- Predictions for Semifinals at WTA Hamburg Open This Saturday
- DAZN Users Warned About VPN Issues
- Milwaukee Night Market Canceled, Rescheduled for October 1
- Tommy Fleetwood Faces Caddie Blunder at Open Championship