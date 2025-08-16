Teoscar Hernandez Reflects on Reunion with Blue Jays Amid Dodgers Push

LOS ANGELES – The weekend series brought a reunion for Teoscar Hernandez and some familiar faces from his time with the Blue Jays. Hernandez exchanged playful banter with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first base and shared hugs with Bo Bichette during the game. He also caught up with former teammates and staff behind the batting cage during batting practice.

“I always watch their games because of Vladdy, Bo, (George) Springer and all the guys I played with when I was there,” Hernandez said in an interview. “I always wish the best for everybody. Hopefully, we can meet in the World Series. That would be awesome. They’re playing really good baseball.”

Hernandez, who had a standout season in 2024 with the Dodgers, had almost reunited with the Blue Jays during free agency. He mentioned he was close to coming back to Toronto after a stellar year but ended up signing a three-year deal worth $66 million with the Dodgers in January.

“We actually came really close to a reunion,” he explained. “But they were trying to do a couple of things first. They said if this worked out, we could sit down and talk about a contract. So, yes, it was really close.”

During contract negotiations, Hernandez stayed in touch with Guerrero, encouraging him to extend his deal with the Blue Jays. Guerrero eventually signed a $500 million, 14-year extension on April 7.

“I don’t think about Toronto without Vladdy. He’s like an iconic person there,” Hernandez said. “I’m happy for him, for the team, for the fans.”

On the field, Hernandez has been a valuable player for the Dodgers, despite battling injuries early in the season. Currently, he’s batting .254 with 18 home runs and 69 RBIs in 96 games.

“Winning last year gives you a lot of experience,” Hernandez noted. “It gives you confidence and energy to perform well. Winning a championship is one of the best things for any athlete.”

In the ninth inning of a recent game, Mason Fluharty earned his first big-league save, striking out Shohei Ohtani with the bases loaded, solidifying a 5-4 win for the Blue Jays.

Manager John Schneider praised Fluharty for his composure under pressure. “That’s so cool for him, navigating that situation and not backing down,” Schneider said.

Fluharty expressed how the experience can boost his confidence moving forward. “It gives me the confidence to just go be me and not think,” he said.

Additionally, Blue Jays hitting coach David Popkins has been working with Ty France, leading to improved performance. France has become an essential contributor, helping the team recover from early losses in Los Angeles with timely hitting.

With the Blue Jays leading the AL East and the postseason on the horizon, fans are excited for their team’s chances, especially with games set to return to the Rogers Centre soon.