Terence Atmane Shocks Taylor Fritz at Cincinnati Open Quarter-finals

Cincinnati, Ohio – Terence Atmane, the French qualifier, stunned Taylor Fritz in the fourth round of the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday, securing his spot in the ATP Masters 1000 quarter-finals for the first time. Atmane, who started the tournament with a 1-4 tour-level record this season, won the match 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

“I couldn’t believe it to be honest. I was shaking during the match point, but somehow the ball came in,” said Atmane, reflecting on the tense moment when he realized he had won. Atmane’s victory marks a significant achievement, making him the first qualifier to reach the last eight at a Masters 1000 event since 2023.

The 23-year-old put on a strong performance, hitting 13 aces and winning 82 percent of his first serve points, leveling his career ATP Head2Head against Fritz at 1-1. Atmane is now ranked No. 93 in the PIF ATP Live Rankings.

He will face the seventh seed next in the semi-finals, a matchup he is eagerly anticipating. “What a week it has been! I’m so happy that finally my work is paying off, but this is just a tournament, and I need to keep this level up every week,” he stated.

Fritz, the fourth seed, was taken by surprise with Atmane’s relentless play. Despite losing, he acknowledged Atmane’s improvement and focus throughout the match, reflecting on their previous meeting which he won last year in Shanghai.