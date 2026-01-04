Terence Crawford Retires After Historic Win Over Canelo Alvarez

OMAHA, Nebraska — Terence Crawford announced his retirement from boxing on Dec. 16, effectively ending his remarkable 17-year career. Known as the pound-for-pound champion, Crawford’s retirement follows his significant victory against Canelo Alvarez, which solidified his legacy in the sport.

Crawford, who fought only once in 2025, defeated Alvarez by unanimous decision on Sept. 13 to capture the undisputed super middleweight title. This highly anticipated match marked the first boxing event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, attracting a crowd of 70,482, the third-largest indoor boxing attendance in the U.S.

Despite having not fought for 13 months prior to the bout, Crawford demonstrated his superior skills in the ring, overcoming challenges and ultimately besting Alvarez. “When I set my sights on doing something… it’s not like a surprise to me,” Crawford stated reflecting on his victory. “For sure, this is definitely a signature win.”

Entering the fight, Crawford was considered the underdog, having moved up two weight classes to challenge Alvarez. The fight was significant for Crawford, who historically became the first male boxer to be undisputed champion in three divisions during the four-belt era.

“I’ve been told I’d never be where I’m at,” Crawford said before the fight, showcasing his determination. “With my self-belief, I don’t care what nobody else say.”

After clinching the win, Crawford made history by leaving Alvarez without a title for the first time in a decade. He retired with an impressive record of 42 wins and 31 knockouts, cementing his place in boxing history.

Crawford emphasized his age as a factor in his decision to retire. “I’m 38, that’s old for boxing,” he remarked in a recent interview. Despite speculation about a potential rematch with Alvarez, Crawford expressed contentment with his storied career and the accolades he has achieved.

“I have nothing else to prove,” he stated, confident in the legacy he leaves behind.