Terence Stamp, Iconic ‘Superman’ Villain, Dies at 87

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) – Terence Stamp, the acclaimed actor known for his role as the arch-villain General Zod in the ‘Superman‘ films, has passed away at the age of 87, his family announced on Sunday.

Stamp, who achieved fame in 1960s London, starred in many notable films throughout his career, including Pier Paolo Pasolini’s ‘Theorem’ (1968) and ‘A Season in Hell‘ (1971). He later gained recognition for his performance as Bernadette Bassenger, a transgender woman, in the 1994 film ‘The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.’

His family released a statement to Reuters, saying, ‘He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come. We ask for privacy at this sad time.’

Born in London’s East End in 1938, Stamp experienced the devastation of World War II in his childhood. He started his career in advertising before winning a scholarship to drama school, ultimately launching a successful career in acting.

Famous for his striking looks and fashion sense, he was once romantically linked to actress Julie Christie, his co-star in ‘Far From the Madding Crowd’ (1967). He also dated model Jean Shrimpton and was a muse to photographer David Bailey.

After missing out on the role of James Bond, he worked in Italian cinema and collaborated with renowned director Federico Fellini. In the late 1970s, he rose to worldwide fame as General Zod in the original ‘Superman’ (1978) and its sequel, ‘Superman II’ (1980).

Stamp’s career spanned six decades, featuring performances in several other films, including ‘Valkyrie‘ with Tom Cruise in 2008 and ‘The Adjustment Bureau‘ with Matt Damon in 2011.

Stamp’s family confirmed he died on Sunday morning, marking the end of an era for a celebrated figure in film.