Teresa Giudice Ends Interview Over Tax Question

Chicago, IL — Teresa Giudice, star of the reality series ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’, abruptly ended a live Zoom interview with WGN News on June 20, 2025, when an anchor asked her about her family’s tax history.

During the interview, Giudice was promoting an upcoming event in Chicago when anchor Larry Potash posed a challenging question: “How is it that a family doesn’t pay their taxes for years?”

Giudice seemed taken aback, replying, “What family are you talking about?” Potash clarified that he was referring to her family, directly alluding to her past legal troubles. Giudice’s expression shifted as tensions rose. “I’m done now,” she said, quickly cutting off the interview.

In 2014, Giudice served 11 months in prison after being convicted of fraud alongside her ex-husband, Joe Giudice. They both faced serious legal consequences for failing to pay taxes and filing fraudulent bankruptcy claims. Joe Giudice later served more time after being deported to Italy.

In March 2025, reports surfaced that Teresa and her current husband, Luis Ruelas, were facing significant tax liens totaling nearly $3 million, which includes amounts owed by both of them. Teresa reportedly owes over $300,000, while Ruelas faces a lien of nearly $2.6 million.

Giudice’s daughter, Gia, addressed these financial issues on her podcast, stating that her mother has been a dedicated provider since her father’s imprisonment. “Everything will be resolved,” Gia assured listeners, noting both Teresa and Ruelas are actively working on their financial situation.

Despite the heat from the interview, Potash commented on Giudice’s reaction, stating, “She didn’t like that question,” highlighting the tension of their exchange.