Tereza Valentova Faces Anna Kalinskaya at WTA Brisbane International

BRISBANE, Australia — Tereza Valentova will compete against Anna Kalinskaya in the Round of 64 at the WTA Brisbane International on Monday, January 5. The match marks Valentova’s strong entry into 2026 where she is favored to win, bringing a competitive spirit after finishing the previous year ranked 60th in the world.

Valentova, an 18-year-old Czech prodigy, achieved a remarkable ascent in 2025, moving from outside the top 200 to her current ranking thanks to reaching the final in Osaka late last season. Her aggressive playing style has put her on the radar as a player to watch.

Kalinskaya, on the other hand, is a former world No. 11 with a solid resume on hard courts. However, after a difficult 2025 season, she will look to start the new year positively and regain form. Analysts note that her experience could play a pivotal role in this match against the younger Valentova.

According to betting odds released prior to the match, Valentova is seen as the favorite with -150 odds against Kalinskaya’s +115, translating to an implied probability of winning at 60%. A predictive model supports this while estimating that Valentova has a 56% chance of winning the first set.

Sports analysts recognize that despite Kalinskaya’s experience, she will need to elevate her performance to compete effectively against Valentova. If both players play to their abilities, it promises to be a competitive encounter.